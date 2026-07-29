The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Camp: Ricky Pearsall Injures Knee Again

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 3 of training camp. Here's who stood out. Keep in mind, Ricky Pearsall missed practice with knee swelling, an injury that is related to his PCL, which he hurt last year. Apparently, it still hasn't recovered, and the 49ers are concerned.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

Took Pearsall's place as the starting Z receiver and caught three passes from Brock Purdy, including a leaping grap over the middle while running a dig route. Don't be surprised if Robinson finishes the season as one of the 49ers' most productive wide receivers even though he's almost 32. That's because he's durable and he has chemistry with the starting quarterback. Plus, he's entering his second season in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system, which gives him an advantage over the rookie.

2. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Caught five passes from four different quarterbacks, including a leaping grab over the middle on a high pass from Adrian Martinez. Stribling isn't Brandon Aiyuk or Ricky Pearsall when it comes to route running, but the 49ers are finding ways to scheme him open and get him the ball on screens, slants and digs. Expect him to have a highly productive rookie season even if he's not the No. 1 receiver on the team.

3. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins

Caught four passes running four different routes -- a dig, an out, a slant and a fade. Before practice, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak praised Watkins for improving since last season, when he was a rookie. Right now, he looks like a quality backup receiver with potential to be better and the primary punt returner. If he can stay healthy, he'll get opportunities to catch passes.

4. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

Seems 100 percent healthy for the first time in almost three years. Stripped the ball from Christian McCaffrey, recovered it, and ran it into the end zone on the first play of practice, then recorded a tackle for loss later on. When healthy, Greenlaw is the heart and soul of the 49ers' defense. He has been a more impactful addition so far than Mike Evans (more on him in a minute).

5. Cornerback Jack Jones

Intercepted his second pass in three days of camp. Today, he intercepted a pass that was intended for Jacob Cowing and thrown by Mac Jones (more on him in a minute). Jack Jones takes lots of risks and gets burned occasionally, but he's also a playmaker, arguably the biggest one in the secondary. Renardo Green is good as well, but he's not a playmaker.

6. Nickelback Upton Stout

Gave up a 10-yard catch to Robinson on 3rd and 7, but also broke up two short passes that were intended for Stribling. Stout is having an outstanding training camp, but he hasn't faced any elite wide receivers yet. He'll have a tougher task when the season starts and he has to face Puka Nacua.

7. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Made great decisions with the football, didn't force any passes to double-covered wide receivers in the flat, extended plays when no one was open and made beautiful layered throws over the middle like he does every time he takes the field. Inside 20 yards downfield, he's money. But on the longer throws, he's been a bit erratic so far. Today, he underthrew Christian McCaffrey, who was running a wheel route and had at least a step on linebacker Garret Wallow, who broke up the pass because it was short.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Running back Jordan James

Missed practice with a fractured rib. Last year, he missed most of training camp and all of the preseason with a fractured finger. That's a troubling pattern. Perhaps his issue has to do with calcium. Maybe he simply needs to drink more milk.

2. Safety Malik Mustapha

Missed practice with a hamstring strain. He's competing for a starting job at safety, and typically, the job would go to the best player. This year, it probably will go to the last man standing, which as of now would be Marques Sigle. Heaven help the 49ers if it's Ashtyn Davis.

3. Safety Ashtyn Davis.

Busted a coverage and gave up a long catch to third-string running back Patrick Taylor Jr., who was wide open running a wheel route up the sideline. A couple days ago, Davis blitzed and jumped offside, and the offense completed a long pass downfield during the free play. Davis seems like a solid special teams player who should never play defense in the NFL.

4. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

His injured PCL is injured again, and it seems he finally is considering surgery. Why he didn't have surgery this offseason, I have no idea. Instead, he flew to Japan and New York and posted videos of himself running routes in parks while wearing a compression sleeve on his knee. Turns out, he'll need more than a sleeve to stabilize his knee. Thanks goodness the 49ers drafted a wide receiver this year. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers were to sign Deebo Samuel in the next few days. At this point, he'd be one of their best options.

5. Wide receiver Mike Evans

He's a future Hall of Famer, but he's not playing like it yet. Today, he ran a post and had a step on Renardo Green, but dropped the ball as he tracked it over his shoulder. I've seen him make that catch 100 times. He couldn't believe that he dropped it. This was his second drop in three practices. Even at his age, he's a work in progress because the 49ers don't yet know how best to use him.

6. Quarterback Mac Jones

It's early, but he's having a disappointing camp. Today, he threw his third pick in three practices. He needs to stop dancing and lock in for a few weeks. He looks like a backup quarterback right now.

7. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke

He looks like a rookie who will spend the season on the practice squad. I'd be shocked if he gets a spot on the 53-man roster. He's not good enough.