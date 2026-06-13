San Francisco 49ers 2026 roster ranking: No. 83-82

As we get closer to the start of training camp, we are counting down the San Francisco 49ers' most important players in 2026. These are the players who carry the most weight this year. On our latest ranking, we got to the number 84.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking No. 83 and No. 82

No. 83 WR Wesley Grimes

Wesley Grimes is a rookie UDFA from North Carolina State. He fell to being a UDFA because he only produced 1,119 yards in his college career, and his career-high in a season was 430 yards. Grimes was mostly drafted because of his physical traits.

He stands at 6’2” and 194 pounds. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash with a 35” vertical and a 126” broad jump. Perhaps most impressive were his agility drills. Grimes posted a 4.11-second short shuttle and a 6.84-second three-cone, which is highly impressive given his size. The 49ers hope to mold his traits into a wide receiver, but he is not there yet. If he could develop it would benefit the team more than Malik Turner, but he needs at least one year on the practice squad.

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No. 82. Quarterback Adrian Martinez

A quarterback is always going to have value, so ranking Martinez at 82nd might end up being fair. However, if Martinez even makes the roster, things likely went wrong for the 49ers, so it is hard to put him much higher.

The 49ers signed Martinez back in August last year because Kurtis Rourke was not healthy, and Carter Bradley could not cut it as the third-string quarterback. Martinez was able to get them through some practice sessions while Mac Jones was not healthy, and he got some work in the preseason.

Still, he spent the year on the practice squad, and the 49ers even let the New York Jets claim him for a brief period before signing him back to the practice squad in December. He is familiar with the system, and he can help the team in training camp more than a typical UDFA fourth-string quarterback.

However, with Rourke healthy now, the team should not even be looking to get Martinez too many reps in the preseason. He would only make the practice squad if Rourke is so good that the team could not risk leaving him off their roster. So, the odds are this is his last summer with the 49ers.