1 Thing to Watch For Every Rookie at 49ers Training Camp

Training camp can be valuable for all players, but the time is most important for rookies to understand their roles and get prepared for the NFL. Which rookies on the San Francisco 49ers will get the most development during training camp, and what are the most important things to watch from each player?

What to Watch From San Francisco 49ers Rookies

De’Zhaun Stribling

The questions around their top rookie will revolve around how much work he is getting with the first team and then how much work he is getting in the slot compared to the outside. The 49ers appear interested in developing him in the slot, so more snaps in that area might mean he gets on the field soon.

Romello Height

How often and how much work Height gets on run downs will be notable. The 49ers drafted him to be a speed pass rusher, but he will need to flash some power on run downs to get on the field in the NFL.

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Kaelon Black

The 49ers want to get Black acclimated to the NFL as a pass catcher. He did not do that much at Indiana and needs to prove he is capable.

Gracen Halton

Halton is another player who is undersized and will be utilized for his speed on pass rush snaps. However, how much power he can force in the run game will be worth watching.

Carver Willis

How involved Willis is in the left guard competition will be interesting to see. Does he get a legitimate chance to earn a starting spot, or is he just learning a new position?

Ephesians Prysock

Prysock is raw, so any development from a technical standpoint should be monitored.

Jaden Dugger

What role Dugger plays and how much special teams work he gets will be important. Do the 49ers view him as a future MIKE, or will he compete with Luke Gifford for SAM snaps? That could determine how long it takes for him to get on the field.

Enrique Cruz

Cruz has all of the physical traits, but plenty of technical deficiencies to watch for.

UDFAs

Will Pauling

Can Pauling get into the kick return competition?

Wesley Grimes

Does Grimes flash enough upside to make the practice squad?

Mikail Kamara

How NFL-ready is Kamara, and how much do his athletic deficiencies limit him?

Bryson Eason and James Thompson

Can Eason and Thompson push Sebastian Valdez and Evan Anderson?

Larry Worth

Does Worth get looks at safety or linebacker?

Jalen Stroman

Can Stroman push Marques Sigle?

Jack Bouwmeester

Is Bouwemeester the 49ers' best punter?