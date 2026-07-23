1 Thing to Watch For Every Rookie at 49ers Training Camp
In this story:
Training camp can be valuable for all players, but the time is most important for rookies to understand their roles and get prepared for the NFL. Which rookies on the San Francisco 49ers will get the most development during training camp, and what are the most important things to watch from each player?
What to Watch From San Francisco 49ers Rookies
De’Zhaun Stribling
The questions around their top rookie will revolve around how much work he is getting with the first team and then how much work he is getting in the slot compared to the outside. The 49ers appear interested in developing him in the slot, so more snaps in that area might mean he gets on the field soon.
Romello Height
How often and how much work Height gets on run downs will be notable. The 49ers drafted him to be a speed pass rusher, but he will need to flash some power on run downs to get on the field in the NFL.
Kaelon Black
The 49ers want to get Black acclimated to the NFL as a pass catcher. He did not do that much at Indiana and needs to prove he is capable.
Gracen Halton
Halton is another player who is undersized and will be utilized for his speed on pass rush snaps. However, how much power he can force in the run game will be worth watching.
Carver Willis
How involved Willis is in the left guard competition will be interesting to see. Does he get a legitimate chance to earn a starting spot, or is he just learning a new position?
Ephesians Prysock
Prysock is raw, so any development from a technical standpoint should be monitored.
Jaden Dugger
What role Dugger plays and how much special teams work he gets will be important. Do the 49ers view him as a future MIKE, or will he compete with Luke Gifford for SAM snaps? That could determine how long it takes for him to get on the field.
Enrique Cruz
Cruz has all of the physical traits, but plenty of technical deficiencies to watch for.
UDFAs
Will Pauling
Can Pauling get into the kick return competition?
Wesley Grimes
Does Grimes flash enough upside to make the practice squad?
Mikail Kamara
How NFL-ready is Kamara, and how much do his athletic deficiencies limit him?
Bryson Eason and James Thompson
Can Eason and Thompson push Sebastian Valdez and Evan Anderson?
Larry Worth
Does Worth get looks at safety or linebacker?
Jalen Stroman
Can Stroman push Marques Sigle?
Jack Bouwmeester
Is Bouwemeester the 49ers' best punter?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley