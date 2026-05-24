Six 49ers UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs

OTAs are the perfect time for the draft picks and UDFAs to show that they belong when standing next to the veterans and locks for the roster. Which rookie UDFAs on the San Francisco 49ers could make noise at OTAs and start to carve out a roster spot?

Wide Receiver Will Pauling

Pauling has been mentioned the kick return and punt return options despite minimal work in his career in that area. Perhaps the 49ers saw how well he worked with the ball in his hands, and they think they have something. Where does he stack up in those lines?

Tight End Khalil Dinkins

Dinkins might have the best chance to make the roster simply because of how thin the tight end depth chart is. He brings little to the passing game, but if he can block well, they are going to keep him. Can he show that at OTAs?

Defensive Lineman Bryson Eason

Eason was expected to get drafted by many, so he comes in as one of the most hyped up UDFAs this year. The defensive line room is not the deepest, and he just has to beat out Sebastian Valdez or Evan Anderson for a spot on the back end of the roster or practice squad. Those are former UDFAs as well, so there is a real chance he can compete.

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Defensive Lineman James Thomspon Jr

Thompson plays the same position as Eason. The two will be in competition with each other as well as the past UDFAs, Valdez and Anderson. This will be a great litmus test to see who stands out next to each other, but they should enter on even standing.

Edge Mikail Kamara

Kamara flashed during Indiana's national championship run, so many college football fans remember him and are rooting for him. More than that, it is not the deepest edge rusher group. How does Kamara look when he is next to players like Cam Sample and Sam Okuayinonu? If he looks good next to them, he could make the roster.

Safety Jalen Stroman

Stroman enters a safety room with a great chance to make the roster. He is behind Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown, and Malik Mustapha. However, they hardly have depth behind those names, and it is easy to see him having a real chance at sticking around. Stroman is going to need to prove that he can make the roster with special teams value first and foremost.