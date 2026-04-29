Ranking 49ers UDFAs by Chances of Making the 2026 Roster

The San Francisco 49ers added eight undrafted free agents with legitimate chances to compete for either the 53-man roster or the practice squad. How do they rank in order of their chances of making the roster?

8. Wesley Grimes, WR, NC State

Grimes is big and fast, but that only goes so far in the NFL. A year on the practice squad developing would be best for him.

7. Will Pauling, WR, Notre Dame

Pauling projects as a player who would be a small gadget player who might be best in the return game. He is insurance for Jacob Cowing.

6. James Thompson, DL, Illinois

Thompson is one of the highest-rated UDFA additions, but he will enter camp competing with Evan Anderson and Sebastian Valdez for a last roster spot. Beyond that, he may not be the best defensive lineman they add in this UDFA class.

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5. Bryson Eason, DL, Tennessee

Eason is in the same spot as Thompson, but may be a small step ahead on the depth chart. Still, they are both in a tight competition with Valdez, Anderson, and themselves.

4. Jalen Stroman, S, Notre Dame

The 49ers went through the entire draft without taking a safety. They usually bring in competition for Ji’Ayir Brown, and Marques Sigle has not proven that he can be the third safety trusted to take dime snaps. Stroman is projected as a slow, box safety but that can fit in the dime role. He can push Sigle for the dime snaps and try to make the roster by playing special teams. Siran Neal might be his direct competition.

3. Jack Bouwmeester, P, Texas

The 49ers currently just have Corliss Waitman, who has been uninspiring throughout his NFL career. So, Bouwmeester has a real chance to come in and steal the job. The question is whether it is just a two-man battle.

2. Mikail Kamara, Edge, Indiana

Kamara was highly productive at Indiana, but his athletic traits might not translate to the NFL. Still, it is clear that rushers like Kamara have value with the 49ers. He could compete with Cam Sample, Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu and could emerge this offseason.

1. Khalil Dinkins, TE, Penn State

Dinkins was invited to the NFL combine despite minimal receiving production. That is because he is viewed as one of the better pure blockers in the draft. His floor is very low as a receiver, but he could compete with Luke Farrell as a blocker right away, and could make the roster over Brayden Willis.