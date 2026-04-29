Ranking 49ers UDFAs by Chances of Making the 2026 Roster
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The San Francisco 49ers added eight undrafted free agents with legitimate chances to compete for either the 53-man roster or the practice squad. How do they rank in order of their chances of making the roster?
8. Wesley Grimes, WR, NC State
Grimes is big and fast, but that only goes so far in the NFL. A year on the practice squad developing would be best for him.
7. Will Pauling, WR, Notre Dame
Pauling projects as a player who would be a small gadget player who might be best in the return game. He is insurance for Jacob Cowing.
6. James Thompson, DL, Illinois
Thompson is one of the highest-rated UDFA additions, but he will enter camp competing with Evan Anderson and Sebastian Valdez for a last roster spot. Beyond that, he may not be the best defensive lineman they add in this UDFA class.
5. Bryson Eason, DL, Tennessee
Eason is in the same spot as Thompson, but may be a small step ahead on the depth chart. Still, they are both in a tight competition with Valdez, Anderson, and themselves.
4. Jalen Stroman, S, Notre Dame
The 49ers went through the entire draft without taking a safety. They usually bring in competition for Ji’Ayir Brown, and Marques Sigle has not proven that he can be the third safety trusted to take dime snaps. Stroman is projected as a slow, box safety but that can fit in the dime role. He can push Sigle for the dime snaps and try to make the roster by playing special teams. Siran Neal might be his direct competition.
3. Jack Bouwmeester, P, Texas
The 49ers currently just have Corliss Waitman, who has been uninspiring throughout his NFL career. So, Bouwmeester has a real chance to come in and steal the job. The question is whether it is just a two-man battle.
2. Mikail Kamara, Edge, Indiana
Kamara was highly productive at Indiana, but his athletic traits might not translate to the NFL. Still, it is clear that rushers like Kamara have value with the 49ers. He could compete with Cam Sample, Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu and could emerge this offseason.
1. Khalil Dinkins, TE, Penn State
Dinkins was invited to the NFL combine despite minimal receiving production. That is because he is viewed as one of the better pure blockers in the draft. His floor is very low as a receiver, but he could compete with Luke Farrell as a blocker right away, and could make the roster over Brayden Willis.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley