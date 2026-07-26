What the 49ers' Reunion with Kevin Givens Says About Their D-Line Depth

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they signed veteran free agent Kevin Givens. They released defensive lineman Evan Anderson to make room for the move. The move is a bit surprising, but it gives the 49ers more depth for a player with a strong chance to make the roster.

San Francisco 49ers improve depth with Kevin Givens signing

Givens has a long history with the 49ers. He had been with the team since 2019, after signing as a UDFA. Givens has only 14 starts over seven years, but has 1,870 snaps over that time as well.

However, his prime was from 2020 through 2023, when he played 1,559 of those snaps. He has 301 total snaps over the past two seasons.

However, on the flip side, Anderson was a UDFA in 2024. He has just 267 snaps over the past two seasons. So, while he is younger, he is now entering his third NFL season, so the unknown factor is starting to go away. More than that, his experience and ability on the field are not as quality as Givens'.

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When it comes to young players with potential, the 49ers have Sebastian Valdez, who was a UDFA in 2025 and looked more promising than Anderson. They also have Bryson Eason and James Thompson. Those two are rookie UDFAs this year.

So, the 49ers have plenty of players with youth and talent but lacking experience. Anderson is the fourth most intriguing player with that label. The team does not have enough veterans with experience.

Of the 49ers' top four interior rushers, three of them are in their first two seasons. Grace Halton is a rookie, but is nearly a lock to make the team as a fourth-round pick. The team has C.J. West and Alfred Collins entering their second seasons. Collins is currently on the PUP, so the team not only is younger than most, but they have even less experience.

While they have Osa Odighizuwa as a veteran, even he is new to the team. Givens is the only player who brings a combination of veteran experience and familiarity with the team and the locker room.

Givens likely did not sign unless he thought he had a good chance to make the roster. So, the status of Collins and how long he misses will be worth noting. Otherwise, this makes sense to add depth and experience to a young room.