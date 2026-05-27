What the 49ers Need to Get Back to the Super Bowl and Win It

Most San Francisco 49ers will point to one thing and one thing only that is holding them back from achieving their Super Bowl dreams, and that is health. A fully healthy season is the dream scenario for the 49ers, per Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report.

The San Francisco 49ers need to stay healthy to win a Super Bowl

It is hard to say that it is as simple as staying healthy is all that the 49ers need to win a Super Bowl, but if they do stay healthy, there are very few teams that can beat them.

Christian McCaffrey is proven as one of the best running backs in the NFL, and George Kittle is the best two-way tight end when you factor in pass catching and blocking. Trent Williams is regarded as a legend at left tackle, and with Mike Evans at receiver, they could have four Hall of Fame talents on their roster.

On defense, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are both healthy. When you have Deommodore Lenoir and Malik Mustapaha as young talents on the back end, the group is certainly good enough to compete with anyone. The big issue is that almost all of these names have had serious injury questions attached to them in the past year or two.

Kittle specifically will be recovering from his injury all summer and is unlikely to be ready for week 1. So, while the roster can compete with anyone, they are also a few unlucky turns away from being out of contention as fast as anyone.

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You can call it bad luck, but they added more players with injury concerns this offseason. It is not like they are trying to sign the healthiest players, and it is going against them. They are taking risks, and the downside is showing.

If the 49ers stay healthy, some other concerns would be that their receiving corps does not have the speed to threaten teams, and things will condense. Beyond that, there could be a lot of moving pieces in the back end with Dre Greenlaw back and a few added free agents at cornerback. The interior defensive line is expected to come together on the fly, and edge room is a bit questionable outside of Bosa.

Beyond that, the big question is whether Brock Purdy can get over the hump as a top-tier quarterback. So, while health is number one, the 49ers do have areas to focus on.