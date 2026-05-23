How Current 49ers Veterans are Setting the Standard for Rookies

How San Francisco 49ers veterans treat new players and rookies helps shape the franchise’s culture.

To buy into a culture, you have to believe in something bigger than yourself, trust the people around you, and commit fully every single day.

That belief is built through leadership, accountability, consistency, and veterans setting the tone for younger or newer players entering the locker room for the very first time.

49ers QB Brock Purdy shares how he and the veterans set the standard

Sep 14, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers former defensive end Charles Haley (center) poses with Steve Young, Denise DeBartolo York, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Jed York and Ronnie Lott during halftime ceremony at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy recently highlighted how he and the team’s veteran core help new players acclimate to the locker room and the franchise culture.

Providing a small glimpse, Purdy shared that the culture inside the 49ers has long been built on the foundations established by some of the greatest teams in NFL history.

From the dynasty years led by Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Steve Young to the modern era under Kyle Shanahan, the expectation has always remained the same: professionalism, accountability, and team-first football.

"Obviously, the way the culture is built up. The base root guys have been there, [George] Kittle, Fred [Warner], [Nick] Bosa, Christian [McCaffrey], Juice [Kyle Juszczyk], myself," shared Purdy on Wednesday night at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event.

"We have these guys that still maintain that standard so whoever new comes in, we teach them the standard and then go along with us and and find a way.

"That's a credit to top-down and the guys who laid the foundation for what it means to be a 49er in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and the success, we play and have pride as a 49er because of those guys.”

That standard is passed down from veteran players. Newcomers quickly learn that talent alone is not enough to succeed in San Francisco. Players are expected to prepare the right way, practice with intensity, and fully buy into the collective mindset of the locker room.

The current core Purdy mentioned who contribute understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the famed red and gold. By setting the tone daily, they help preserve the culture that has made the franchise one of the NFL’s most successful organizations.

Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, this would explain how the 49ers continue to remain a competitive playoff contender. No matter how much the roster changes year to year, the expectations inside the building never shift, and that mentality is key.