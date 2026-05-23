How Current 49ers Veterans are Setting the Standard for Rookies
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How San Francisco 49ers veterans treat new players and rookies helps shape the franchise’s culture.
To buy into a culture, you have to believe in something bigger than yourself, trust the people around you, and commit fully every single day.
That belief is built through leadership, accountability, consistency, and veterans setting the tone for younger or newer players entering the locker room for the very first time.
49ers QB Brock Purdy shares how he and the veterans set the standard
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy recently highlighted how he and the team’s veteran core help new players acclimate to the locker room and the franchise culture.
Providing a small glimpse, Purdy shared that the culture inside the 49ers has long been built on the foundations established by some of the greatest teams in NFL history.
From the dynasty years led by Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Steve Young to the modern era under Kyle Shanahan, the expectation has always remained the same: professionalism, accountability, and team-first football.
"Obviously, the way the culture is built up. The base root guys have been there, [George] Kittle, Fred [Warner], [Nick] Bosa, Christian [McCaffrey], Juice [Kyle Juszczyk], myself," shared Purdy on Wednesday night at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event.
"We have these guys that still maintain that standard so whoever new comes in, we teach them the standard and then go along with us and and find a way.
"That's a credit to top-down and the guys who laid the foundation for what it means to be a 49er in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and the success, we play and have pride as a 49er because of those guys.”
That standard is passed down from veteran players. Newcomers quickly learn that talent alone is not enough to succeed in San Francisco. Players are expected to prepare the right way, practice with intensity, and fully buy into the collective mindset of the locker room.
The current core Purdy mentioned who contribute understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the famed red and gold. By setting the tone daily, they help preserve the culture that has made the franchise one of the NFL’s most successful organizations.
Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, this would explain how the 49ers continue to remain a competitive playoff contender. No matter how much the roster changes year to year, the expectations inside the building never shift, and that mentality is key.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal