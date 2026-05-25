49ers 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are heading into OTAs it is a good time to look at what a potential 53-man roster would look like. Who are the players on the roster bubble that could benefit from this week?

San Francisco 49ers pre-OTAS 53-man roster

Quarterback (2) - Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Kurtis Rourke is the player to watch in OTAs, but he should end up on the practice squad.

Running Back (4) - Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszcyzk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black

The big question will be Isaac Guerendo and if his special teams value is enough to make the roster.

Wide Receiver (6) - Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing

Jacob Cowing is going to enter the week on the roster bubble. His ability to win both return jobs could be what spares him. However, he is far from a lock at either.

Tight End (3) - George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

The question this week will be about how quickly rookie UDFA Khalil Dinkins can push Farrell.

Offensive Line (10) - Trent Wiliams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederien Lowe, Enrique Cruz, Robert Jones, Connor Colby, Brett Toth

The big question will be rookie fifth-round pick Enrique Cruz and how quickly he can push Austen Pleasants, who will be firmly on the roster bubble this summer.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Edge Rusher (5) - Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Sam Okuayinonu

The 49ers signed Cam Sample, and he will be pushing both White and Okuayinonu. Fans will also be interested in rookie UDFA Mikail Kamara this week.

Interior Defensive Line (4) - Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, CJ West, Gracen Halton

Between Sebastian Vadlez, Evan Anderson, Bryson Eason, and James Thomspon they have quality depth who can push to make the roster.

Linebacker (6) - Fred Warner, Dre Greelaw, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin, Garrett Wallow

Rookie Jaden Dugger might be entering OTAs on the outside of the roster looking in.

Cornerback (7) - Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock, Siran Neal

The 49ers added three new starters to the mix. Neal is hardly viewed as a cornerback but more special teams.

Safety (3) - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle

Neal does a lot of the things that a fourth safety would be asked to do. Jalen Stroman is a name to watch for the role, though.

Special teams (3) - Eddy Pineiro, Jack Bouwmeester Jon Weeks

Rookie UDFA Jack Bouwmeester is the name to watch.