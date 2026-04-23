One Position the 49ers are Bound to Draft With the 27th Pick
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Numerous mock drafts in the last month or so have the San Francisco 49ers taking an offensive tackle with the 27th pick.
But that was before the 49ers extended Trent Williams through 2028. Drafting an offensive tackle isn't indefinitely off the table, but it's highly unlikely to happen now.
That leaves a chance for the 49ers to draft a wide receiver, which is certainly an option for them. However, there is one position the 49ers are bound to draft with the 27th pick.
It's obvious the 49ers will target this position
It's an edge rusher. UCF's Malachi Lawrence has been picking up steam lately as a player the 49ers like. Other prospects, like Zion Young and T.J. Parker, are on the table as well.
No matter what year it is, you can always, at the very least, give the 49ers a decent chance of selecting an edge rusher with their first-round pick.
Not only is it a need for them this year with Bryce Huff retired, but it's been their philosophy since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over in 2017.
"When we got together here 10 years ago, that was always going to be at the forefront. The more good players you can add up front," said Lynch at his pre-draft press conference. "We’ve always talked about making life on opposing offenses, on opposing quarterbacks, you want them to have to perform under duress.
"It's the great equalizer in today's football. So much is set up for the offense to have success. Can you put that quarterback under duress? Can you hit that quarterback? Can you pressure that quarterback? We fell short of that last year."
An edge rusher, a wide receiver, and a safety are the top three positions of need for the 49ers. But an edge rusher/defensive end tops the other two in positional impact.
Even if there is a better receiver or safety prospect at No. 27, the 49ers are bound to take the edge rusher. Let's not forget that the pass rush last year was irrelevant. They were dead last in sacks.
Yes, they didn't have Nick Bosa for most of the year. Still, the 49ers can't place all of their chips on Bosa. They need to allocate those chips elsewhere, and maybe it can be the player they take at 27.
It's asking a lot of a rookie to take on a slice of that burden. But the 49ers need to strengthen the edge position and help Bosa out.
"I think we need to get better in that spot. We need to get these guys back healthy, and then we need to improve there. But absolutely, you're always trying to add there, and we'll be open to that.”
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN