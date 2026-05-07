Why the 49ers Might Circle Back to Joey Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers have been linked to Joey Bosa since the start of free agency. Before the 2026 NFL Draft, John Lynch downplayed the idea, noting that the team could not afford a player of his caliber. However, now that the draft has passed, there is reason to revisit whether the 49ers could circle back on the other Bosa brother.

Will the San Francisco 49ers circle back on Joey Bosa?

When Lynch first addressed the possibility, cost was the biggest factor. At that point in the offseason, it made sense for San Francisco to avoid committing significant money to another edge rusher. Since then, the situation has changed. The 49ers extended Trent Williams, lowering his cap hit, and as other teams continued to spend, San Francisco now sits with one of the strongest cap positions in the league. That shift makes it easier to justify revisiting a move that once seemed unrealistic.

The draft may have also played a role in opening the door. The addition of Romello Height suggests that the 49ers could incorporate more stand-up edge players into their defensive looks. Height profiles differently than a traditional hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, which could indicate more flexibility in front alignments.

In those potential looks, the 49ers could rely on Alfred Collins and C. J. West inside, with Osa Odighizuwa and Mykel Williams playing along the line. Depth pieces like Gracen Halton and Sam Okuayinonu would rotate in those roles.

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That setup leaves the edge group with Nick Bosa, Height, and Keion White when using a 3-4 look. There is still room for another edge defender, especially one who can contribute against the run while playing from a stand-up position. Joey Bosa has experience in that role, which makes the fit more realistic.

There is also a path to more playing time. Bosa could be part of the base defense, and if Height is not ready to handle a full role early, pass rush snaps would be available. That type of usage could align with what both sides are looking for.

Earlier in the offseason, this move was difficult to justify due to cap limitations and roster structure. Now, with more financial flexibility and a clearer defensive outlook after the draft, the situation has changed. The 49ers may not have been in a position to pursue Bosa before, but after the draft, it is easier to see how a move like this could come together.