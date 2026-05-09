Why Brant Boyer Believes Eddy Piñeiro Earned His Long-Term 49ers Deal

The San Francisco 49ers likely would not have had the same level of success during the 2025 season without the contributions of kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

San Francisco’s kicking game was inconsistent when Jake Moody handled duties, and the organization ultimately made the right decision, even if it came later than it should have been, to pursue a replacement.

Piñeiro, who had prior stints at other organizations, immediately brought stability to the position. Not only was he reliable when converting kicks, but he also eased the concerns and uncertainty that often surfaced whenever the 49ers lined up for an important attempt.

He finished the 2025 season converting 28 of his 29 field-goal attempts, good for a 96.6 percent success rate that ranked among the league’s best. He also converted 34 of 38 extra points, scored 118 total points, and drilled a career-long 59-yard field goal during the season. He very nearly made a 64-yarder against the Indianapolis Colts.

Just before free agency began in March, the 49ers front office and Piñeiro agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed. The deal brings long-needed stability and consistency to the kicking position, while also rewarding Piñeiro for his performances and allowing him to fully provide for his family and secure their future.

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro (18) prepares to kick a field goal in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer explained just how much influence Eddy Piñeiro’s contract has within the locker room.

“Yeah, obviously when Eddie came in, Eddie and I had a previous relationship obviously with him. I always had a great relationship with him, and he came in and did a hell of a job last year," shared Boyer with reporters on Thursday.

"His teammates gravitated towards him and he proved his worth and he got rewarded for it. And I’m happy as hell for him and his family. He did a great job for us last year.

"And yes, it is a relief to have a proven guy that I have been to battle with obviously and I trust and this team trusts. I think that’s going to be a big thing moving forward for sure.

"I think that Eddie, he steps up and the great part about him is he doesn’t think. Honestly, he steps up and he goes with the mindset that he’s going to make every single kick.

"Obviously, he did that a great percentage of the time last year and hopefully he continues to do that in the future."