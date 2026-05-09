Why Brant Boyer Believes Eddy Piñeiro Earned His Long-Term 49ers Deal
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The San Francisco 49ers likely would not have had the same level of success during the 2025 season without the contributions of kicker Eddy Piñeiro.
San Francisco’s kicking game was inconsistent when Jake Moody handled duties, and the organization ultimately made the right decision, even if it came later than it should have been, to pursue a replacement.
Piñeiro, who had prior stints at other organizations, immediately brought stability to the position. Not only was he reliable when converting kicks, but he also eased the concerns and uncertainty that often surfaced whenever the 49ers lined up for an important attempt.
He finished the 2025 season converting 28 of his 29 field-goal attempts, good for a 96.6 percent success rate that ranked among the league’s best. He also converted 34 of 38 extra points, scored 118 total points, and drilled a career-long 59-yard field goal during the season. He very nearly made a 64-yarder against the Indianapolis Colts.
Just before free agency began in March, the 49ers front office and Piñeiro agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed. The deal brings long-needed stability and consistency to the kicking position, while also rewarding Piñeiro for his performances and allowing him to fully provide for his family and secure their future.
Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer explained just how much influence Eddy Piñeiro’s contract has within the locker room.
“Yeah, obviously when Eddie came in, Eddie and I had a previous relationship obviously with him. I always had a great relationship with him, and he came in and did a hell of a job last year," shared Boyer with reporters on Thursday.
"His teammates gravitated towards him and he proved his worth and he got rewarded for it. And I’m happy as hell for him and his family. He did a great job for us last year.
"And yes, it is a relief to have a proven guy that I have been to battle with obviously and I trust and this team trusts. I think that’s going to be a big thing moving forward for sure.
"I think that Eddie, he steps up and the great part about him is he doesn’t think. Honestly, he steps up and he goes with the mindset that he’s going to make every single kick.
"Obviously, he did that a great percentage of the time last year and hopefully he continues to do that in the future."
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal