Why a Long-Term Deal for Eddy Piñeiro Makes Sense for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' offseason has officially begun after confirming the re-signing of kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers and Piñeiro have agreed on a four-year, $17 million contract. $10 million is guaranteed.

Now that one position is addressed, it makes perfect sense why the 49ers gave Piñeiro a long-term deal.

Eddy Piñeiro brings longevity

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro (18) prepares for a kick in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Obviously, Piñeiro joining last season was a key reason why the 49ers reached the playoffs. He was practically flawless on field goals, with his only miss coming from 64 yards out against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief that negotiations were swift and straightforward, because he certainly made everyone feel that way last season whenever he lined up for extra points or field goals.

The days of Jake Moody are now a distant memory, and the 49ers giving Piñeiro a four-year contract is reminiscent of when they did the same with Robbie Gould. But there is one significant difference.

Piñeiro will turn 31 in September, meaning the 49ers could still have plenty of years with him, provided he continues to do the simple job of kicking the ball. A long-term contract was always going to be the right move, and it provides stability after the 49ers made the mistake with drafting Moody.

Eddy Piñeiro speaks out on his extension

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Also spelled Eddy Piñeiro. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Piñeiro has always made it clear that he wanted to remain in San Francisco, and he has now got his wish. It's remarkable that the 49ers found one of the most successful kickers in franchise history almost out of nowhere.

On his new renewal, Piñeiro stated on his Instagram: "First and foremost, all glory to God. None of this is possible without Him.

"I'm incredibly thankful to the coaches and the entire organization for believing in me and trusting me to continue this journey with you.

"Signing this contract means the world to me and my family.

"To the fans -- thank you for the constant support and love. The work continues."

A 96.5% field goal rate and an 89.5% extra point rate are excellent output. He missed a couple of games, but he ultimately provides a calm presence.

The 49ers front office has made the right choice with a long-term contract. With Piñeiro secured for the long term, the 49ers can now turn their attention to the rest of the roster as free agency begins and focus on strengthening other key areas of the team.