Aaron Glenn Avoided Talking About Aaron Rodgers's Game Ahead of Jets-Steelers Matchup
Aaron Rodgers will quickly face his former team as his Steelers will travel to New York for a Week 1 matchup with the Jets on Sunday.
Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets, one of which he only made it one drive before missing the rest of the season. The veteran quarterback previously undermined the "reunion" when asked about it, calling it just another game.
Jets coach Aaron Glenn was asked about facing his former quarterback during his Tuesday press conference, and he avoided talking about Rodgers's game since the quarterback is no longer a Jet. He did offer him some praise, though.
"Listen, the guy's a Hall of Fame player, we all know that. So he's going to cause problems no matter what," Glenn said.
Glenn was then asked about what led to the Jets not bringing Rodgers back. Was it his film? His age? The coach would not address any questions about that.
"That's been gone, so I'm not going to answer questions about guys that aren't here and what I saw," Glenn said. "It's not relevant to right now."
The Jets and Rodgers parted ways back in February, so it has been a long time since Glenn has had to worry about the 41-year-old quarterback. Regardless of how the separation went down, it was what the Jets and Rodgers thought was best for both sides. We'll see who gets the upper hand on Sunday when the two teams face one another.