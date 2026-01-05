Aaron Glenn Had Brutally Honest Message After Jets’ Dismal Year Ends in Loss to Bills
A historically dreadful season for the Jets came to a miserable end on Sunday as New York fell to the Bills 35-8.
The Jets have not made the postseason in 15 years—the NFL’s longest active drought—yet they somehow reached new lows in a 2025 season that didn’t even see them garner the No. 1 pick. The Jets became the first team in NFL history to go an entire season without intercepting a pass. They were outscored by 134 points over their last five games. And in their final game they allowed Mitchell Trubisky to throw four touchdowns as the Bills’ backups absolutely dominated them.
Playoffs or contending were far from the expectation for the Jets’ in their first season under head coach Aaron Glenn when he took over, but this has been an absolutely abysmal result for a defensive-minded coach.
Glenn shouldered the blame following the Jets’ final loss, a defeat that dropped them to 3-14 on the season.
"I let the players down. I let the organization down. That burns me. It really does. This was not expected of where we are this season,” Glenn told reporters after the game. “I understand that. Here's what I do know, I know the reason why I came here. I am not going to waver from my belief of what I think wins games in this league. I am very confident in myself, in this organization, in our owner, in [general manager Darren Mougey], and we're going to work our a— off to get this s— exactly where it needs to be. I do know that."
“This season is on me. It's on me. And I get that. But we're going to work our a— off starting tomorrow to make sure we get this s— right."
If the Jets do decide to retain Glenn for another season, they optimistically have plenty of resources and draft picks to build up the roster. On the downside, they have tons of holes to fill and Glenn was unable to get the most of the players he did have in 2025. Either way, he is confident that the team will turn things around.
"I understand what everybody on the outside is saying and I'm going to take all those arrows and that's okay,” Glenn said. “I do know this, it's going to turn and I'm very confident in that."
Multiple players did express support for Glenn and emphasized that the result of this season is not just on their head coach.
"I think especially in the NFL you can lose what's important, which is relationships,” Jermaine Johnson said. “... I’m going to keep working, as long as it takes. I'm going to put my all into coach AG and his vision.”
"He'll be back,” Quincy Williams said. “I promise you that. I don't see no reason why he wouldn't be back. The mindset, his philosophy, what he’s teaching us as far the mindset he wants to create around here, he’s gonna be back.”
Regardless of what the Jets end up deciding, the pressure will be on the organization to ensure this result does not repeat itself.