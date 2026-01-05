SI

Aaron Rodgers Was Absolutely Furious With Communication Issues vs. Ravens

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers was not happy when his helmet’s communications system stopped working.
Aaron Rodgers was not happy when his helmet’s communications system stopped working. / @henrycmckenn
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers had some communication issues during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Steelers quarterback was attempting to lead a drive to take the lead in the final minutes of the winner-take-all contest when his helmet stopped working.

Rodgers had to waste multiple timeouts and run over toward the sideline to get play calls from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and eventually switch helmets. Anyone familiar with Rodgers should not be surprised to learn that the future Hall of Famer was not happy about the situation.

The Steelers ended up scoring a touchdown, but NBC showed plenty of footage of a furious Rodgers losing his mind about the unsatisfactory situation.

On top of the helmet not working, the Steelers also failed to hurry up after getting into the red zone, which allowed the Ravens to make substitutions. It was just a laundry list of things that Rodgers does not enjoy when he's trying to run an offense.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL