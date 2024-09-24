Aaron Rodgers Blasts Haason Reddick's Camp For Summer Reports of Jets 'Disarray'
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and was asked about offseason reporting into alleged "disarray" within the team's locker room.
Rodgers was happy to blame one likely culprit into the report, that was furnished by Ben Standig of The Athletic.
"I would say the cultural is about the opposite of what that article said," Rodgers said with a laugh. "I didn't read the article, but just reading that headline there, it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick's agent, or former agent I guess, with the way they're trying to disparage our great organization," Rodgers added. "
Reddick, of course, was acquired by the Jets in the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. Reddick and the Jets were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension after being acquired, and Reddick has since asked for a trade. He did not report for training camp and has not appeared in any games this season for the Jets.
Despite the reporting, Rodgers has focused his attention to the team's 2-1 start, and how the team culture has put them in position to succeed.
"We really do care about each other and we enjoy spending time with each other," Rodgers added. "We've created an environment where there's a lot of conversation. There's a lot of back and forth. There's a lot of time for important conversations that show up on the field, and then there's time for us to get to know each other in time spent outside the building that allows us to come together. So I'm very thankful for the environment that Coach Saleh has brought."
The Jets are back on the field looking to improve upon their 2-1 record when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.