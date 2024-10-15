Aaron Rodgers Wrote Classy Message to Damar Hamlin During Jets-Bills Jersey Swap
Even Aaron Rodgers is inspired by Damar Hamlin.
After the Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 23–20 on Monday, Hamlin and Rodgers met on the field and swapped jerseys. The four-time NFL MVP wrote a message for the Bills safety on his jersey.
The message said, "You're an inspiration to me and millions! Much love, my brother!"
That's a really nice message for Rodgers after a really tough night for him and his team.
Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night, but also threw a game-sealing interception for the Bills. It wasn't a great night and it showed on his face as time wound off the clock. It's nice he still made time for Hamlin after the game.
Hamlin is a phenomenal story. He collapsed on the field middle of a game on January 2, 2023, after suffering an episode of commotio cordis. Two seasons later he's starting for the Bills on national television, and swapping jerseys with a future Hall of Famer.