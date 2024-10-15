SI

Aaron Rodgers Wrote Classy Message to Damar Hamlin During Jets-Bills Jersey Swap

Ryan Phillips

Rodgers and Hamlin met on the field after the Bills beat the Jets 23-20.
Rodgers and Hamlin met on the field after the Bills beat the Jets 23-20. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even Aaron Rodgers is inspired by Damar Hamlin.

After the Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 23–20 on Monday, Hamlin and Rodgers met on the field and swapped jerseys. The four-time NFL MVP wrote a message for the Bills safety on his jersey.

The message said, "You're an inspiration to me and millions! Much love, my brother!"

That's a really nice message for Rodgers after a really tough night for him and his team.

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night, but also threw a game-sealing interception for the Bills. It wasn't a great night and it showed on his face as time wound off the clock. It's nice he still made time for Hamlin after the game.

Hamlin is a phenomenal story. He collapsed on the field middle of a game on January 2, 2023, after suffering an episode of commotio cordis. Two seasons later he's starting for the Bills on national television, and swapping jerseys with a future Hall of Famer.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL