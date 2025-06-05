Aaron Rodgers Report Reveals How Badly Steelers Were Hoping Veteran QB Would Sign
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been all-in on Aaron Rodgers for a while.
The four-time NFL MVP is now set to sign with the Steelers after months of speculation, according to various reports Thursday. After two disastrous seasons with the New York Jets, Rodgers has a new start with a new franchise. According to a new report, Pittsburgh is relived the saga is finally over and they will have their new quarterback in the fold.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini had the following report after Rodgers signed:
After talking with people around the NFL and in Pittsburgh, it’s clear that while the Steelers were confident about signing Aaron Rodgers, they could finally exhale once the four-time MVP agreed to terms Thursday.
Now, both sides move forward together with minicamp looming next week.
For months it has felt as if the Steelers were putting all their eggs in the Rodgers basket. They passed on selecting one of the top quarterbacks during the NFL draft and instead waited until the sixth round to pick Ohio State's Will Howard. Until Thursday, they were stuck with Mason Rudolph as the starter on paper.
Rodgers had a lengthy flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings, but once they declared J.J. McCarthy their starting quarterback, that connection faded. It left the Steelers as the only real option.
After missing all but a handful of snaps during the 2023 season, Rodgers played all 17 games for the Jets in 2024. The team's offense struggled mightily but his numbers weren't awful. He completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Pittsburgh is hoping he can improve on those numbers in 2025.
After a long dance, the two sides finally agreed to a deal on Thursday. The Steelers can finally breathe a sigh of relief.