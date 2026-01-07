Mike Tomlin Is Reportedly Keeping His Options Open for 2026 Season
Mike Tomlin seemingly jumped off of the hot seat thanks to the Steelers’ miraculous win over the Ravens on Sunday to capture the AFC North title and the final playoff spot. Tomlin and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh were both put on the hot seat, and Harbaugh ended up being fired on Tuesday.
So, what does Tomlin’s future look like?
There’s still not a clear answer regarding Tomlin’s status for the 2026 season, especially since the Steelers are focused on their wild-card game vs. the Texans set for Monday night. However, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the legendary coach is keeping the option of stepping away from the Steelers open. However, if Tomlin chooses to step away from the Steelers after 19 seasons, it’s likely he won’t immediately take another coaching role. If anything, the prospect of beginning his broadcasting career (which was been a hot rumor) is more interesting to him.
All of this to say that there’s a strong chance Tomlin will return for a 20th season in Pittsburgh. It’s difficult to envision him not being there for the 2026 season. He’s under contract through the 2027 season, but the team has until March 1 to pick up his team option for the ‘27 season.
It’s important to note that Tomlin likely won’t be fired by the Steelers. The organization hasn’t fired a head coach since 1941. If Tomlin isn’t with the team next season, it will likely be based on his decision.
Tomlin is a name to watch over the next few months for sure, no matter how the Steelers’ postseason plays out.