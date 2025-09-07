Aaron Rodgers Shared Nice Moment With Former Jets Ball Boy at MetLife Stadium
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't end his two-year stint with the Jets on terribly bad terms, but he's made clear he's moved on ahead of Week 1's highly anticipated season opener.
Rodgers was terse as usual when asked about facing his former team and didn't harbor any strong emotions about his return to MetLife Stadium. The Jets have more or less shared a similar sentiment, with coach Aaron Glenn declining to discuss Rodgers's film in press conferences and wideout Garrett Wilson revealing he hasn't spoken to his ex-quarterback since Rodgers left this past offseason.
There does seem to be at least one personal relationship Rodgers still values from his time on the Jets, though. Ahead of Sunday's Steelers-Jets game, Rodgers shared a sweet hug with Jets staffer Karan Patel before heading into the visitor's locker room.
Rodgers was then seen casually warming up with Patel at MetLife Stadium hours before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Patel, who now works as a visiting locker room attendant, used to be a member of the Jets' equipment staff and reportedly threw the ball around with Rodgers during the quarterback's Achilles rehab years ago.
Check out that nice moment below:
No trace of bad blood here, just two guys getting in some reps and catching up. Say what you want about Rodgers, but this was pretty sweet.