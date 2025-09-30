Aaron Rodgers Seen Absolutely Crushing Smelling Salts Before 80-Yard TD
Aaron Rodgers helped lead the Steelers to a 24-21 win over the Vikings last Sunday and before his biggest play of the game cameras caught the QB getting a little help from some smelling salts while breaking the huddle.
Rodgers, who has the Steelers off to a 3-1 start, was seen receiving the smelling salts from an offensive lineman right before the play. The 41-year-old quarterback then took a nice big whiff of it before throwing it behind him just before he took the snap from the shotgun.
Prior to the start of this season the NFL banned teams from providing players with smelling salts but the league still allows players to bring their own to games, so this was all legal.
Still, this was a bit wild to see as Rodgers, moments after taking in the salts, hit DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown.
Check this out:
That was Rodgers's only touchdown pass of the game but it was a big one, as it gave the Steelers a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.
You have to wonder how much those smelling salts helped Rodgers to get locked before firing off that touchdown pass.