Steelers vs. Texans Live Scores, Updates and More From Monday’s AFC Wild-Card Finale
The NFL’s outstanding slate of wild-card round football will come to a close on Monday night in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers get set to welcome the Texans to Acrisure Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff with plenty on the line.
Houston comes into this one as the AFC’s No. 5 seed, a 12–5 record, and as the NFL’s top defense in terms of yards per game allowed (227.2) and second in points per game allowed (17.2). Offensively, C.J. Stroud has the Texans right where he needs them, having scored 26.2 over the nine-game winning streak they rode to close out the year.
The Steelers, meanwhile, have found themselves in the postseason thanks to a back-and-forth win over the Ravens last Sunday night in what was a de facto AFC North championship game. The result landed Pittsburgh the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs and a home playoff game for the first time since 2020.
