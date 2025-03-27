NFL Insider Makes Wild Claim About Aaron Rodgers’s Meeting With Steelers
Aaron Rodgers's NFL future remains very much up in the air and the more time that goes by the more it looks like only one team might make sense for him to join, if he decides not to call it quits and end his career.
That franchise? The Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer spent most of the day last Friday in Pittsburgh meeting with Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan and some other coaches.
Now almost a week later NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared a wild detail on how that meeting came about
"Aaron basically invited himself on a visit late last week," Pelissero said during an appearance on the Jim Rome Show on Thursday. "He was in the building for several hours, he watched tape with the coaches. This deal has been in place contract-wise for weeks. They’ve discussed parameters. This is not going to be a financial issue at all for Aaron Rodgers. If it gets done it’s going to be a 1-year deal and he’s going to be in there taking a shot at age 41 to show that he can muster one more miraculous run not unlike Brett Favre did back in ’09 when he ended up in Minnesota."
Pelissero added:
"This was a get-to-know-you meeting, everything there sounds positive. I can tell you Aaron has kept a dialogue with various members of the organization, coaches, other players. There’s been communication like this is something he’s really going to do and at this point right now, sitting here in late March the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only opportunity that Aaron has."
Here's that conversation.
For now it seems like Rodgers watch is going to continue until the QB finally makes a decision. Or until he just invites himself back to Pittsburgh for a longer stay.