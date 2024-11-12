Aaron Rodgers Sticks Up for Mike McCarthy After Cowboys' Fourth Straight Loss
Aaron Rodgers is sticking up for his old head coach.
During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers praised embattled Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy was Rodgers's coach with the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons, and the duo guided the franchise to a win in Super Bowl XLV.
When asked about the drama between Micah Parsons and McCarthy in Dallas, Rodgers said, "I love Mike, I love Mike. Mike's Pittsburgh tough through and through, man. Love Mike, 13 incredible years together, so."
He continued, "I ain't got much to say besides that, man. Mike's my boy. I love Mike and you know sometimes some people say things, s--- I've said a lot of things I want to say back, I'd like to have said back ... What I know about Mike is, if anybody can handle that, down there, it's big Mike. Big Mike is built for, he's built for adversity."
It sounds like Rodgers has McCarthy's back. It makes sense, as the four-time NFL MVP won two under the current Cowboys coach and became one of the league's premier players on his watch.