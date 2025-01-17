Adam Schefter Believes Deion Sanders Would Be 'Great' Head Coach Hire by Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made two major moves this week that sent shockwaves through the NFL. The first one was parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. The second was speaking with Colorado's Deion Sanders about the vacant position.
While Sanders is far from the only option for Dallas—which will interview Kellen Moore for the vacant position on Friday—he's certainly the most intriguing one. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter believes he could be the right one.
"The splash hire may be the logical hire here..." said Schefter on the Pardon My Take podcast on Friday. "Deion has something of the Midas touch. He's incredible around people, I think he'd be great. I really do."
"I said this on Get Up! this morning," he continued. "I go back to this call I got in October of 2023. A GM calls me up and he said, 'Hey, write this down: The next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is going to be Deion Sanders... Jerry loves him. He loves Jerry. It's gonna happen.'"
You can listen to Schefter's full interview here:
While Schefter is certainly on board, there are others that aren't. Notably, former Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and said it may be hard to have two stars under one roof in Dallas.
"If we have Jerry and Deion here it would be a challenge to have two stars," Ware said. "One wants to really dial in on the team with the guys and there's someone who is the marketing guru of the team. If they can come together and work together that would be awesome, but I’d prefer to have [Jason] Witten in there right now."
It'll be fascinating to see what ends up happening with America's team.