Adrian Peterson Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge After Vikings' Draft Party
Adrian Peterson, a former running back for the Minnesota Vikings, was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of drunk driving, according to court records obtained by ESPN and other media outlets.
Peterson, 40, is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired and is scheduled to appear in court May 9 in Minneapolis. The incident occurred after Peterson had attended the Vikings’ public party for the first round of the NFL draft held at U.S. Bank Stadium.
A state trooper told The Minnesota Star-Tribune that Peterson had been observed traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and blew 0.14 in a breathalyzer test—nearly twice the legal limit in Minnesota.
Over the course of a 15-year career with seven teams, Peterson ran for 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns. He made four All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls, winning the AP's MVP award in 2012.
Off the field, Peterson pleaded no contest to child-abuse charges in Nov. 2014. He has reportedly defaulted on several loans in the recent past, and was arrested for alleged domestic violence on a flight in 2022—a charge that was later dropped.