Falcons Agree That Bijan Robinson Is the Best After Monster 'MNF' Performance
Bijan Robinson posted a career-high 195 rushing yards as the Atlanta Falcons convincingly played the role of spoiler in a 27-24 Monday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The do-everything running back added another 34 yards on five receptions and set a franchise record by breaking loose for a 93-yard touchdown scamper that gave Atlanta a shocking 21-0 lead—just enough to guard against a furious second half rally form Matthew Stafford. Robinson had also started the scoring by reeling in a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins.
Though the Falcons were already eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, they authored an incredibly impressive performance that will give their fans real hope during the long offseason. Sure, there's much to figure out at the quarterback position but an elite group of skill position players means there's plenty of ingredients in the cabinet available for use.
The most important one, if you ask those associated with the team, is Robinson. Listen to the high praise he garnered both during and after the win.
"Bijan's the best player in football," coach Raheem Morris told Laura Rutledge during a halftime interview. "We've been talking about that for a long time and they know it."
Standout offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom went even further during the post-game show.
"Bijan started off, first and foremost, as probably the greatest person as an individual, that's ever been in a locker room," he said.
Robinson is obviously a known quantity as he puts the finishing touches on a spectacular third NFL season. But delivering such excellence in a marquee spot is another opportunity for everyone around him to sing his praises and they all gladly took the opportunity.