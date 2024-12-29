Ahkello Witherspoon Helps Rams Defeat Cardinals With Incredible End Zone Interception
Just when it looked like the Cardinals were about to steal one from the Rams in Los Angeles, Ahkello Witherspoon had other plans.
Trailing 13-9 with just under a minute to go, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray targeted tight end Trey McBride on the goal line for what would have been the go-ahead score. The football unfortunately bounced off his helmet, and Witherspoon flew in for an incredible, game-sealing turnover. Check it out:
The jaw-dropping interception was Witherspoon's first this season.
After three snaps backed up deep in their own territory, LA came away with a win and moved on to 10-6 for the season—keeping their hopes of winning a division title alive.
Despite McBride's last-second gaffe, the Cardinals' tight end put together an outstanding day for himself. He hauled 12 caches on 16 targets from Murray for 123 yards and his first touchdown of the 2024 season.
The loss unfortunately puts Arizona—who was eliminated from playoff contention last week with their loss to the Panthers—at 7-9 for the year.
As for the Rams, they can potentially clinch the NFC West this weekend. Los Angeles can clinch if the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers combine for at least two wins and one tie.
Otherwise, the Rams will head into Week 18 trying to win the NFC West for the first time since 2021. They'll host the 9-7 Seattle Seahawks next weekend from SoFi Stadium as they look to extend their winning streak to six.