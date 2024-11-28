Aidan Hutchinson Rocking Turkey Hat to Lions-Bears Was Perfect Thanksgiving Moment
Aidan Hutchinson is injured but he still made an impact on his team's Thanksgiving Day game.
Hutchinson was in attendance as the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears on Thursday. While the Pro Bowler can't be on the field after fracturing his tibia and fibula earlier in the season, he appeared to be enjoying himself.
The 24-year-old was shown sitting in a luxury suite while wearing a cloth turkey on his head. No, that's not some kind of typo. Footage is below.
Look, if you can't be on the field on Thanksgiving, at least embrace the day and have fun with it.
At the time of his injury in Week 6, Hutchinson was projected to be out for four to six months, which would have put him out for the season, though there remains an outside chance he could return. At the time of his injury. Hutchinson was leading the NFL with 7.5 sacks in five games played.