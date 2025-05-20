A.J. Brown Gave Blunt Four-Word Response Regarding Potential Tush-Push Ban
The NFL owners are finally voting on the proposed ban of the tush push, a quarterback sneak play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, this Tuesday and Wednesday while the owners meet in Eagan, Minn.
Eagles players and coach Nick Sirianni have been outspoken when supporting keeping the tush push in the league. Star receiver A.J. Brown was asked about the vote on Tuesday during a press conference, and he kept his response short and sweet, but it definitely got the message across.
“It’s only one yard," Brown said and then laughed.
He does make a fair point.
But, as the other side of the case argues that the tush push can cause injuries and it's a question as to whether it's even a "football play." So, there's definitely more to the debate around the play than just it progressing the team using it one yard.
Brown's teammate Saquon Barkley recently advocated for the tush push, claiming that defenses just need to learn how to get better at stopping the play. This is something Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles argued as well. It could very well be a toss-up when the owners vote on the ban this week. We'll find out soon.