LOS ANGELES CHARGERS | ALEX SPANOS | OWNER | AGE: 94

Note: Alex Spanos is the majority owner of the Chargers but ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his son, Dean, in 1994.

Education: Both Alex and Dean attended the University of the Pacific

How They Acquired the Franchise: Alex purchased a controlling interest of the Chargers from Gene Klein in 1984 for just under $50 million. Over the next decade, Alex bought out a series of minority owners, increasing the family stake to 97%.

Net Worth: $2.4 billion (per Forbes in 2018)

Franchise Valuation: $2.275 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How They Made Their Money: Alex made the family fortune in real estate as an apartment developer. Their company, A.G. Spanos Companies, is now one of the nation’s largest family-owned businesses.

In the Owner’s Words: “It will be a process,” Dean said of the team’s move from San Diego to Los Angeles. “There will be difficulties. We understand everything has to be earned and not given. But we also know if we put a good team on the field and give Los Angeles a product to be proud of, we will succeed.

“And it’s not just on the field. My family and I can’t wait to become part of the community. The whole family is coming down, and we’re so excited about becoming Angelenos. It’s an exciting time. It’ll be competitive. We understand that and accept it. We’ll have to fight hard for everything we get. But that’s exactly what we plan to do.”

Political Donations: The Spanos family has funneled most of its donations toward conservative causes. Most notable: A $5 million donation in 2004 from Alex Spanos to the Progress for America Voter Fund, a conservative issue advocacy organization that was closely aligned with George W. Bush.

NFL Committees: Dean: Business Ventures Committee, Management Council Executive Committee; Dean’s eldest son, A.G. Spanos: Stadium Security and Fan Behavior; Dean’s wife, Susie Spanos: NFL Foundation Board.

Next in Line: Dean is clearly next in line to Alex Spanos, who announced in 2008 that he’s suffering from dementia. Beyond Dean, the Chargers are very much a family-run business. Dean’s eldest son, A.G., acts as the President of Business Operations, and Dean’s brother John acts President of Football Operations.

• Click here to read The MMQB’s Complete NFL Owner’s Guide