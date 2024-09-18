Alternate Overhead View of Kyler Murray’s Scrambling Touchdown Pass is Cinematic
Kyler Murray was close to flawless on Sunday, completing 17 of 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns while posting a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Unsurprisingly, he turned in a few great highlights during the game, including plays that resulted in the first two touchdowns of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s career.
Murray's third and final touchdown pass of the day was thrown to Elijah Higgins. On the play Murray took a shotgun snap and was almost immediately under pressure from rookie linebacker Jared Verse, but spun away. Then he had to scramble away from another defender and a diving Verse again as he ran to his left. Once he got a little breathing room he set his feet and fired a strike to Higgins in the back of the end zone.
The original view of the touchdown was thrilling. But the view the Cardinals posted today from overhead is awesome.
It's absolutely beautiful. The way the camera and the players move here it looks like something Matthew Vaughn would have shot. Like if there was an American football scene in original Kingsman movie. It makes you wonder if its time to for a sequel to Any Given Sunday.