Amon-Ra St. Brown Apologizes for NSFW TD Celebration Caught on ESPN
Amon-Ra St. Brown reeled in a key touchdown reception in the third quarter of the Detroit Lions' impressive Monday Night Football victory over the Baltimore Ravens and made it clear that he was very fired up in the moment by choosing to celebrate with some NSFW language.
After putting the finishing touches on a 38-30 win, the two-time All-Pro wide receiver joined Scott Van Pelt's SportsCenter live from the field in front of a huge throng of Lions fans and explained what happened.
"I was just full of emotions, got a little excited," St. Brown said.
St. Brown also asked viewers to excuse his profanity used in the heat of the moment.
A week after scoring three touchdowns against the Bears, the reliable pass-catcher was once again a huge part of an offense that appears to be back on track in the Ben Johnson era, hauling in seven catches for 77 yards and the score that inspired the outburst.
After managing just 13 points in the season opener against the Packers (the only touchdown coming on a cosmetic touchdown with the outcome already clear) the Lions have combined to put up 90 points in the last two weeks and loudly announce their intention to be a major player in the NFC.