Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update: Lions Get Good News on WR After Thanksgiving Exit
After dropping a Thanksgiving Day contest to the Packers at Ford Field, the Lions’ playoff hopes are growing increasingly dim. At 7–5 they'll probably need to go no worse than 4–1 down the stretch in order to snatch up a ticket to the postseason and any path to doing that includes a healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown.
So the team got some good news on Friday with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting that the standout wide receiver, who was forced out of Thursday’s game with an injury, is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain.
As Pelissero points out, this is a rosier report on the injury than could have emerged as St. Brown struggled to put much weight on his leg while exiting toward the locker room. With a Thursday Night Football date against the Cowboys looming, Detroit has ample time built into its schedule for players to heal up and get back out there.
Obviously as the No. 1 pass-catching option in Detroit's offense, St. Brown is critical to any success Jared Goff & Co. want to have. The sure-handed wide receiver has actually had a few drops in recent weeks which had led some to wonder if he was a bit dinged-up leading into the tilt against Green Bay.
As good as journeyman wideout Tom Kennedy looked after being pressed into duty, having St. Brown out there is a totally different ballgame. So, a small silver lining for Lions fans waking up after yet another missed opportunity.