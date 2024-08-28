Amon-Ra St. Brown Names Division Rival As NFL's Most Underrated Receiver
Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown knows how it is to be an underrated receiver in the NFL.
St. Brown, a fourth-round pick by Detroit, reminds himself every day with a note in his locker that he was the 17th receiver taken off the board in the 2021 NFL draft. He wasn't recognized as one of the NFL's top receivers until he proved himself again and again, posting 961 receiving yards as a rookie and back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2022 and '23.
So, it was no surprise that St. Brown had an answer ready right away when ESPN's Mina Kimes asked him to name the NFL's most under-appreciated receiver. His choice? Chicago Bears veteran DJ Moore.
"I like his game," St. Brown said of Moore. "I feel like it's not very conventional for a receiver when you watch him play, but he catches everything—literally everything thrown his way. He's one of the hardest [players] to tackle in the league. He reminds me a lot of Deebo [Samuel] with the ball in his hands. He's fast, he's quick.
"When you watch him play, when you watch him run routes, you might think, 'Ooh, that's probably not the best route I've seen.' But he's getting open at a constant rate; he's catching everything thrown his way. He's producing. He's a guy that I feel is pretty underrated."
St. Brown and Moore will square off twice this season as division rivals—on Thanksgiving at Ford Field and in Week 16 at Soldier Field.