Andy Reid Had Classic Three-Word Answer to Question About DeAndre Hopkins Trade
Andy Reid would make a good politician.
The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday reportedly agreed to a trade that would see the club deal a conditional fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But when asked by reporters—twice—about Hopkins and whether he would practice on Wednesday, Reid responded as if the answer was hidden within classified Central Intelligence Agency documents.
First, Reid was asked what kind of player Hopkins is. The Chiefs coach wouldn't take the bait though.
"Yeah, Veach [Chiefs general manager Brett Veach] is dealing with all that, so I'm hush on that," Reid said.
Then, when asked if Hopkins would practice Wednesday, Reid channeled his inner Seargeant Schultz from Hogan's Heroes.
It's not uncommon for teams to feign ignorance before a trade is made official, for fear of getting into trouble with the league. And, despite a tweet from the NFL's account on X (formerly Twitter) stating that Hopkins was heading to Kansas City, nothing has been made official as far as the Hopkins trade goes, which explains Reid's—and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes's—nothing-to-see-here approach at Wednesday's pressers.
But kudos to Reid for providing some comedic relief. Kansas City (6-0) takes on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Week 8.