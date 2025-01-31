SI

Andy Reid Had Comical Line About His Favorite Restaurant in New Orleans

Andy Nesbitt

Andy Reid probably isn't going to have dinner at his favorite New Orleans restaurant next week.
Andy Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the third straight year, and while he's focused on leading his team to what would be a historic win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he did have some time on Thursday to talk about the food scene in New Orleans, where this year's big game will be played.

Reid, who loves food (especially cheeseburgers), was asked during his press conference if he had a favorite place to eat in The Big Easy. The 66-year-old coach had a fast answer for that.

"Emeril’s, not that I’d turn any of them down," Reid said with a laugh. "When I was with the Eagles, the head chef there, tremendous chef, was a huge Eagles fan. He invited me over and he said I'm going to start at the ocean and finish at the mountains. He put me in the kitchen and he said have at it. He said I’ll stop when you’re full so four hours later we were done."

A reporter then asked and important follow-up question:

"Any worries that he’ll poison your food this weekend?"

Reid quickly replied: "I probably won’t go there."

Here's that moment:

Chiefs fans hope Patrick Mahomes & Co. will feast on the Eagles' defense a week from Sunday.

