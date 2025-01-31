One Word In Chiefs' Cocky Super Bowl Post About Patrick Mahomes Had Fans Fired Up
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting used to playing in the Super Bowl. They'll do it again a week from Sunday in New Orleans, where they'll be looking to make NFL history as a win over the Philadelphia Eagles would make them the first team to ever win three straight championships.
Mahomes has been a starter for seven seasons in the NFL and this will be his fifth trip to the Super Bowl, which is just wild.
The Chiefs celebrated Mahomes's latest Super Bowl with a post on social media that was loved by Kansas City fans. It showed Mahomes posing in his uniform and had the caption: "Your annual Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl media day post."
That word "annual" was pretty cocky, but also really accurate. Chiefs fans loved it.
