Andy Reid Had Hilarious Quip About Chiefs' Mantra 'Everybody's Gotta Eat'
The Chiefs receivers have developed a new mantra that's spread like wildfire throughout the locker room and the fan base. "E.G.E." is an acronym that's been popularized in Kansas City of late, with the team rallying around it. It stands for "Everybody's Gotta Eat," and it's resonated among the team as a phrase highlighting the lack of selfish play in the building.
Andy Reid seems to be fond of the E.G.E. mantra, and when asked about it on Wednesday, he was ready with a perfect quip.
"They don't have to worry about that with me," joked Reid, via Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.
The Chiefs have plenty of talented playmakers on offense, including the likes of Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, among others. Naturally, there will be games when some players play a bigger role in the passing game than others. That isn't a problem in Kansas City's locker room, as they've all embraced the E.G.E. attitude and are selflessly playing for one another.
The Chiefs have spread the ball around in the passing game early on this year. There are six different players (Brown, Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Worthy, Isiah Pacheco and Tyquan Thornton) with double-digit receptions on the year, and four with more than 200 receiving yards. In total, 10 different players have caught passes from Mahomes.
With Rice set to return this week after a six-game suspension, there will be even more mouths to feed for Mahomes, and he'll be looking to get the entire group involved.