Andy Reid Dressed as Santa for Chiefs Postgame Locker Room Celebration
Andy Reid was in a festive mood after his Kansas City Chiefs topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 on Christmas Day.
After the game, in the locker room, Reid donned a Santa suit and beard to the delight of his players. He entered the room and told his 15-1 squad that their present was home-field advantage as the top seed in the AFC.
The team then surprised Reid with a game ball for becoming the first head coach in Chiefs history to win 15 games in a season.
Reid was enjoying his role as he even wore the Santa pants to his postgame press conference.
The Chiefs dominated the Steelers on Wednesday to clinch the top spot in the AFC and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. Travis Kelce made history, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns. It was a complete victory that will allow Kansas City to rest up until the divisional round of the playoffs, where the team will host its opponent at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was a merry Christmas for the Chiefs and Santa Reid was there to help them celebrate.