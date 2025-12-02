Andy Reid Had a Very Strange Line About Chiefs' Plan to Make NFL Playoffs
With five games left in the 2025 NFL season, Andy Reid and the Chiefs find themselves in a very unfamiliar, and uncomfortable, spot as they are in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The Chiefs sit at 6-6 following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys and, according to NFL.com, now have just a 33-percent chance of making the playoffs. That's shocking considering they've been to three straight Super Bowls and have played in the AFC championship game in all seven seasons that Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback.
So what's the Chiefs' plan going forward? Reid used a rather strange line to describe that, saying on Monday:
"We’re gonna go after you every game. That’s how we roll. We're gonna try to tickle your tonsils on every play and every game. That's the attitude we're coming in with and then you let the chips fall where they may."
Here's that moment from his weekly appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB:
Uh, O.K.
The Chiefs have been struggling lately, losing three of their last four games. Mahomes and the offense have missed some big plays in those losses and now they have a lot of ground to make up if they want to keep their postseason streak alive.
It sounds like they're going to try to be aggressive down the stretch, which starts this week when they host the Texans, who are 7-5 and also on the playoff bubble.
Here is the Chiefs' remaining schedule
Week
Away Team
Home Team
Date and Time
14
Texans
Chiefs
Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET
15
Chargers
Chiefs
Dec. 14, 1 p.m. ET
16
Chiefs
Titans
Dec. 21, 1 p.m. ET
17
Broncos
Chiefs
Dec. 25, 8:20 p.m. ET
18
Chiefs
Raiders
Jan. 4, TBD
The three toughest remaining games for the Chiefs are against the Texans, Chargers and Broncos. It helps that three of their last five games are at Arrowhead but they could be out of the playoffs completely heading into the Week 17 game against Denver, which is currently fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The time is now for the Chiefs to make a push but chances are Kansas City will be watching the playoffs from home. That would be weird to see, unless you're a fan of the other AFC contenders who would love nothing more than to not have to play Mahomes and Co. in the postseason.