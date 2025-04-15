Ashton Jeanty Details Meeting With Cowboys, Jerry Jones Ahead of NFL Draft
In the lead up to the NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty visited his hometown team—the Dallas Cowboys—earlier this month. Though Jeanty lived in multiple states and even Italy for periods of his childhood, he attended high school in Frisco, Texas, 15 minutes from the Cowboys' facilities.
Jeanty acknowledged it would be "great" to play for the Cowboys, who hold the No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft.
"It would be great," Jeanty said on the Up & Adams Show. "It would be a special opportunity, really to play for any team in the NFL would be great. Just the fact that I grew up here, a little different, but all opportunities, any team would be great."
Jeanty also told Kay Adams about the meeting he had with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, sharing that they talked about Super Bowls during the meeting.
"It went well," Jeanty told Adams. "We was just talking it up, talking football, talking about Super Bowls."
Adams asked: Was he what you thought he'd be like? Like a larger than life cartoon character?"
"Oh yeah. For sure," Jeanty responded. "I came in the room, he was holding this [boxing] championship belt and was just looking at it. I was like, 'where is this gonna go?'"
The Cowboys could certainly use a powerhouse running back like Jeanty, but it seems hard to vision Jeanty falling to the No. 12 pick this year, especially when teams in need of a running back like the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears pick ahead of Dallas in the draft. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that he doesn't see the team moving up in this year's draft, so they likely wouldn't trade up for Jeanty either. If Jeanty does somehow fall to No. 12, the Cowboys could come away with a massive steal in the draft.