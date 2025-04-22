Ashton Jeanty Gives Honest Assessment About Where He Thinks He'll Land in the NFL Draft
Boise State standout running back Ashton Jeanty has been widely predicted to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 pick at Thursday night's NFL draft.
But where does he see himself going? It sounds like the highest Jeanty believes he would be drafted is with the No. 6 pick, unless another team trades to select him above the Raiders at six.
"I think the earliest that I will go is No. 6, that's my belief," Jeanty said in an interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "That would be the Raiders at that pick or somebody else trading up to get in front of them possibly. I think that's what's going to happen."
As for the latest he'd be selected, Jeanty expects to be drafted by No. 12, the pick held by the Dallas Cowboys. Jeanty did meet with the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, so that is a possible landing spot for him if he isn't selected by then.
There has also been talk of the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Jeanty with the No. 5 pick ahead of the Raiders, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. So it's possible the running back could be drafted even earlier than he expects.
Regardless, it seems pretty likely that Jeanty will be a Top 10 or Top 12 pick on Thursday night. And he is predicted to make a big impact on the running game wherever he ends up.