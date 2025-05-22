SI

Ashton Jeanty Is Embarrassed by How Much He Spent to Wear the No. 2 on Raiders

He had to keep the "Deuce" brand in the NFL.

Madison Williams

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty participates in the rookie minicamp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty participates in the rookie minicamp. / Candice Ward/Getty Images
The Las Vegas Raiders announced earlier this month that their first-round pick Ashton Jeanty would continue wearing the No. 2 in the NFL, a number he's sported for most of his football career.

At the time, it was reported that Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson switched to No. 8 in order for Jeanty to secure his lucky number. However, that move came with a price.

"I didn't get this for free," Jeanty admitted to Kay Adams this week.

Jeanty had to negotiate with Carlson in order to get the No. 2 from him. He detailed how that phone call went.

“I called him and I’m like, ‘I’m trying to get that No. 2. I’m willing to negotiate whatever you’re thinking,’” Jeanty said. “I gave him what I was thinking first. Then, he came back, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do it. I got to drop that little bag for No. 2.’”

Jeanty couldn't share the exact amount he paid Carlson in order for the kicker to make the switch. But, he gave some telling hints when speaking to Adams.

“You could probably buy a house, a nice size house” Jeanty told Adams. “Actually, I’m not going to say a house. I'm going to say a car, like a nice Mercedes, you could buy like a Mercedes GLE.”

The Mercedes GLE goes for over $60,000 right now, so it sounds like Jeanty paid a pretty big price to continue being "Deuce" in the NFL.

Despite having to pay a fee to get the No. 2, Jeanty said Carlson was "cool" about changing numbers. Some of the money Jeanty sent him is also going to charity.

