Yes, the Wedding During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Actually Real

Bad Bunny put on a Super Bowl halftime show for the ages at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, captivating the crowd and fans watching at home in the aftermath of a rather lackluster first half of football.

During the performance, of which love was a recurring theme, part of the choreography included a couple getting married, standing together with their hands interlocked on the stage in front a marriage officiant. After the couple kissed, the stage cleared to reveal Lady Gaga as a surprise guest for the show.

It turns out, that was a real wedding.

A couple got married while Bad Bunny was performing at the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/ZDTYSVPbQm — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2026

According to Rohan Nadkarni of NBC News, the wedding from the performance was actually a legitimate wedding, and the couple really got married right there in front of a national audience. Nadkarni reports that the couple invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, and he in turn invited them to get married live on stage during his Super Bowl halftime performance. That’s an opportunity you simply can’t turn down.

Marrying a couple on stage is certainly a first as far as Super Bowl halftime performances go, and that couple now owns quite possibly the coolest wedding story anyone will ever have.

More Super Bowl on Sports Illustrated