Baker Mayfield Paid Awesome Pregame Tribute to Chris Godwin Days After WR’s Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the 2024 season after he suffered a dislocated left ankle last Monday vs. the Baltimore Ravens. He underwent surgery this week.
The injury and the loss of Godwin for the year really struck a chord with quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was emotional talking about his teammate right after their 41–31 loss to the Ravens.
Mayfield continued to show how he's in Godwin's corner through all of this when he showed up to Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Falcons sporting Godwin's No. 14 creamsicle jersey, since the Buccaneers will be wearing the popular alternate uniforms this week.
Godwin suffered the injury in the final minute of the fourth quarter when he caught a pass from Mayfield and had his leg bent backwards under Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. The NFL ended up fining Smith $16,000 for the hip-drop tackle on Godwin.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was criticized for keeping Godwin in this late in the contest, too, as the team wasn't expected to pull out a win in the last minute. Now the Buccaneers will be without their leading receiver for the rest of the season. He totaled 576 yards and five touchdowns this season before suffering the injury.