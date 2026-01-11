SI

Bears’ DJ Moore Excitedly Celebrates First Playoff Win After Scoring Game-Winning TD

The receiver competed in his first career playoff game, and he helped seal the win for the Bears.

Madison Williams

Bears receiver DJ Moore competed in his first career playoff game.
Bears receiver DJ Moore competed in his first career playoff game. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

DJ Moore and game-winning touchdowns scored against the Packers go hand-in-hand.

On Saturday night in the thrilling wild-card matchup between the Bears and Packers, Moore scored a 25-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of the game to eventually seal the comeback win for Chicago. Green Bay failed to score on its final drive, resulting in a 31–27 Chicago win. This came after Moore scored the game-winning touchdown vs. the Packers back on Dec. 20 in the overtime matchup between the two NFC North teams.

Saturday’s win marked the Bears’ first playoff victory in 15 years, and it happened to be Moore’s first playoff performance in his career. He was full of gratitude after the game for this reason.

“It feels amazing,” Moore told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. “Eight years I’ve been missing out on this playoff stuff, and now I’ve got one under my belt.”

Moore gave his quarterback Caleb Williams his flowers after the game, too.

“He’s just the brightest thing on the field,” Moore said.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Moore caught six passes from Williams on Saturday night for 64 yards and the one touchdown.

Now Moore will get to compete in his first divisional playoff game next weekend against either the Eagles or the Rams.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL