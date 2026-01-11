Bears’ DJ Moore Excitedly Celebrates First Playoff Win After Scoring Game-Winning TD
DJ Moore and game-winning touchdowns scored against the Packers go hand-in-hand.
On Saturday night in the thrilling wild-card matchup between the Bears and Packers, Moore scored a 25-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of the game to eventually seal the comeback win for Chicago. Green Bay failed to score on its final drive, resulting in a 31–27 Chicago win. This came after Moore scored the game-winning touchdown vs. the Packers back on Dec. 20 in the overtime matchup between the two NFC North teams.
Saturday’s win marked the Bears’ first playoff victory in 15 years, and it happened to be Moore’s first playoff performance in his career. He was full of gratitude after the game for this reason.
“It feels amazing,” Moore told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. “Eight years I’ve been missing out on this playoff stuff, and now I’ve got one under my belt.”
Moore gave his quarterback Caleb Williams his flowers after the game, too.
“He’s just the brightest thing on the field,” Moore said.
Moore caught six passes from Williams on Saturday night for 64 yards and the one touchdown.
Now Moore will get to compete in his first divisional playoff game next weekend against either the Eagles or the Rams.