DJ Moore Dropped Iconic Bears–Packers Rivalry Quote After Huge NFC North Win
The Bears miraculously came back vs. their all-time rival the Packers on Saturday night to force an overtime for the ages. After Green Bay didn’t score in their first possession in extra time, Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams delivered one of the best throws of his career resulting in a 46-yard touchdown scored by receiver DJ Moore.
Understandably, Moore was fired up after the electric ending. He had a candid post-game interview on the field as he didn’t shy away from dropping some expletives when it came to talking about the Packers.
“Lots of ups and downs on our side, but we fought until the end, made that s--- happen,” Moore said. “... It means a lot. At the end of the day, it’s F the Packers always.”
An all-time interview, that’s for sure.
Moore didn’t stop his petty celebrations on the field—he took them to the locker room, too. As he was dancing with the game ball, the receiver threw on a cheese grater head piece, essentially taking a jab at the Packers’ iconic cheese head hats.
If the Lions lose to the Steelers on Sunday, then the Bears will lock up a playoff bid. At this point, though, Chicago seems like a shoo-in for the postseason. Hopefully Moore can bring this level of excitement in the playoffs.