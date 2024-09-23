Bears' Offensive Line Issues Perfectly Summed Up in Brutal Week 3 Moment
Things have not gone to plan for reigning No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears through three weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
The Bears' offense has been dismal out the gate, and while there's certainly blame to be placed on Williams, it seems much of the issues are the result of some lackluster play from the guys in the trenches.
The struggles of Chicago’s offensive line were perfectly encapsulated during one moment in the Week 3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
The team ran 10 plays from within the 20-yard line on a drive during the second quarter, but they failed to score. The final play of the unsuccessful sequence came from the one-yard line. Williams pitched the ball to D'Andre Swift who attempted to sneak into the end zone, but was immediately swarmed by Colts defenders, resulting in a 12-yard loss.
It took absolutely no time for the Bears' offensive line to be overwhelmed by the rush, and Swift had absolutely no chance to make a play. By the time Swift even got the football, there were multiple offensive linemen on the ground, and a sea of blue Colts jerseys surrounding him in the backfield.
Williams was sacked four times Sunday, bringing his season tally to 13. With such little time to work with in the pocket, it's been difficult for the rookie to find his footing at the next level.